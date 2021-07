It’s an infinitesimally small percentage of our readers who can say they’ve seen someone run down by a vehicle just a few feet away, but Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis is now among them. We can’t know what it’s like to be in that situation. The horror of watching people maimed and killed directly in front of you might make you assume the worst. But Trantalis is the mayor of the largest city in Broward County. What he said, calling the accident at the Stonewall Pride parade a “terrorist attack,” was irresponsible.