In 2015, the Office of Dispute Resolution (ODR) along with three approved centers piloted a restorative justice process called Victim Youth Conferencing (VYC). VYC is an adaptation of victim-offender mediation, a restorative process that has been available through the centers for many years. The primary shift for the VYC pilot was the focus on youth with referrals available at three different stages – pre-court or pre-diversion (generally referrals come from schools and county attorneys), court diversion, and court-ordered or adjudicated probation.