Okay, let’s get at it. The 4th of July weekend is almost upon us. Who among us "Just can’t wait?" We need a long weekend, it has been too long. I hope you and the family and friends have lots of 4th of July plans. Maybe the fireworks along the Penobscot? And in many communities in all corners of Maine. I think the earliest ones start at 9 p.m.. and the latest start at 9:45 p.m. If we had the ability to be up in the air and travel at a nice speed we’d see show after show for an hour.