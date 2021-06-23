Why The Meaning Behind Lilibet Diana's Name May Not Be What You Think It Is
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed their daughter Lilibet Diana back on June 4. The couple announced the birth of the newborn on the Archewell website, and explained that her name was chosen to honor both her great grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, and her late grandmother, Princess Diana. "Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet. Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honor her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales," the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's baby announcement read, in part.