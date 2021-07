Jul. 1—HUNTSVILLE — Police are searching for a tall Black male that they say robbed a bar patron at gunpoint early Thursday morning. Reports from the Huntsville Police Department state that the victim was smoking a cigarette outside of Timeout Sports Bar in the 600 block of Interstate 45 S. at approximately 12:53 a.m. Police say that a Black male suspect wearing all black clothing approached the victim and asked for a cigarette. As the victim reached into his pocket, he said that the suspect produced a small handgun and stated, "do you want to get shot."