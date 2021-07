LA PAZ (Reuters) – Ruth Lagos has come to the Cotahuma Municipal Hospital in the highland Bolivian city of La Paz for a “virtual” visit with her mother and father who are being treated for COVID-19. Not allowed to see them in person, and like many Bolivians not having enough internet bandwidth at home, Lagos is taking advantage of an innovative new idea: a video call booth at the hospital’s entrance, which connects patients inside with their loved ones.