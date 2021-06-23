Elton John Adds Dates To Final Tour, Including Show At Bank Of America Stadium
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Elton John has announced the final dates for his farewell tour, which includes a stop at Bank of America Stadium next September. Elton John announced the Charlotte stop on the “Elton John Farewell Yellow Brick Road: The Final Tour” that will start with a visit to Frankfurt, Germany, on May 27, 2022. There will also be several stops throughout Europe, including Milan, Liverpool and Paris.www.wccbcharlotte.com