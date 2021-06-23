Arthur Smith reveals to Cris Collinsworth why Falcons traded Julio Jones, considers it a “win-win”

Believe it or not, Calvin Ridley has yet to appear at the Pro Bowl, but I have that changing in 2021. Last season, Ridley was given second-team All-Pro honors after recording 90 receptions, 1,374 yards, and nine touchdowns, which should’ve been enough to earn him a trip to the Pro Bowl. As you may know, Pro Bowl voting is done by the coaches, the players themselves, and the fans — each group’s ballots count for one-third of the votes. As you can imagine, this can cause some disagreements among those who do and don’t deserve the accolade.