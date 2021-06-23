Cancel
Arthur Smith reveals to Cris Collinsworth why Falcons traded Julio Jones, considers it a “win-win”

By Alex Lord
sportstalkatl.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArthur Smith left Tennessee for Atlanta in the same offseason the greatest player in Falcons’ franchise history parted ways with the team. Julio Jones is now a member of the Titans, but Smith is optimistic that both sides received something they needed. Cris Collinsworth asked the first-year head coach to elaborate on the trade, which Smith defended, specifically noting that Jones’s massive contract coming off the books helped create much-needed cap space.

