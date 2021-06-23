Arthur Smith reveals to Cris Collinsworth why Falcons traded Julio Jones, considers it a “win-win”
Arthur Smith left Tennessee for Atlanta in the same offseason the greatest player in Falcons’ franchise history parted ways with the team. Julio Jones is now a member of the Titans, but Smith is optimistic that both sides received something they needed. Cris Collinsworth asked the first-year head coach to elaborate on the trade, which Smith defended, specifically noting that Jones’s massive contract coming off the books helped create much-needed cap space.www.sportstalkatl.com