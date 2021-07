Commodity prices have eased here in June from the highs in May, especially for lumber, copper and iron ore, which were extremely stretched. China has been vocal about its commitment to sell state reserves in copper, aluminum and zinc in order to curb any speculative trading and hoarding of positions and to ease prices given the inflationary pressure evident not only in the Producer Price Index but in the Consumer Price Index as well. China cannot afford an inflation scare as the consumer will not be able to handle it, nor can an economy that is geared over 3x net debt to GDP.