The Truth About Demi Burnett's Relationship History

It appears that "Bachelor" alum Demi Burnett is still looking for love these days, despite having quite the dating history. The Texas native rose to fame in 2019 when she competed for Colton Underwood's heart on Season 23 of "The Bachelor." According to Distractify, Demi was considered to be the villain of that season and was eliminated from the show. Yet, it was her stint later that year on "Bachelor in Paradise" where Demi really made a name for herself.