Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationships

The Truth About Demi Burnett's Relationship History

By Alex Ceneviva
Posted by 
Nicki Swift
Nicki Swift
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It appears that "Bachelor" alum Demi Burnett is still looking for love these days, despite having quite the dating history. The Texas native rose to fame in 2019 when she competed for Colton Underwood's heart on Season 23 of "The Bachelor." According to Distractify, Demi was considered to be the villain of that season and was eliminated from the show. Yet, it was her stint later that year on "Bachelor in Paradise" where Demi really made a name for herself.

www.nickiswift.com
Community Policy
Nicki Swift

Nicki Swift

46K+
Followers
16K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.

 https://www.nickiswift.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Viall
Person
Colton Underwood
Person
Demi Burnett
Person
Tana Mongeau
Person
Ellen Degeneres
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsweek#Sex#Instagram#Screenrant
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV & VideosPosted by
Us Weekly

‘Bachelor’ and ‘Bachelorette’ Villains: Where Are They Now?

Some Bachelor Nation “villains” are there for the wrong reasons … and others are simply misunderstood. Courtney Robertson, for example, took back the narrative in her 2014 book, I Didn’t Come Here to Make Friends: Confessions of a Reality Show Villain. Michelle Money, meanwhile, won over Bachelor Nation after she returned for Bachelor Pad and Bachelor in Paradise.
CelebritiesInternational Business Times

Rachel Lindsay Reveals Moment She Was 'Done' With 'Bachelor' Franchise In Op-Ed

Rachel Lindsay detailed her experience with the "Bachelor" franchise in a new op-ed She shared she knew she was done with the franchise following her controversial interview with Chris Harrison. Lindsay explained she was "exhausted from defending myself against a toxic fandom" Rachel Lindsay is getting candid about her experience...
CelebritiesThe Hollywood Gossip

Colton Underwood Trashes The Bachelor: "I Don’t F--k With Them!"

Several weeks ago, Colton Underwood came out as gay. To some observers, this was a surprising announcement. To others, it had been expected for awhile. Now, however, in a very different sort of context, Colton Underwood has come out again. This time around, however, he has come out swinging --...
CelebritiesCosmopolitan

Reality Steve Says Katie Thurston Left ‘The Bachelorette’ Engaged to Blake Moynes

It's only week three of Katie Thurston’s Bachelorette season, but there are already tons of spoilers for what's to come. Obvi, the question on everyone’s mind is...who the heck does Katie get engaged to at the end of her season??? Well, you’re in luck, because Reality Steve just dropped the intel on the winning contestant who popped the question. But before we continue:
TV & VideosPosted by
CinemaBlend

Bachelor Nation Has Epic Burns For Blake Moynes After His Awkward Bachelorette Return

The list of men after Katie Thurston’s heart on The Bachelorette Season 17 is steadily shrinking. But that didn't stop Bachelorette alum Blake Moynes from throwing his hat in the ring – again. Moynes’ sudden appearance technically makes for his third bid for a Bachelorette leading lady within a year, one of whom is co-hosting Thurston’s season. The awkward nature of his return isn't lost on Bachelor Nation fans, and they've taken to social media to provide the best burns imaginable.