Priest douses bishops with acid in Athens

By Thomson Reuters
 9 days ago

ATHENS (Reuters) – Police have arrested a priest who attacked metropolitan bishops at the Petraki Monastery in Athens on Wednesday by dousing them with acid. The seven bishops, who were meeting to consider deposing the priest, suffered burns on their faces and hands and were rushed to hospital. A guard...

A priest from the Orthodox Church has been accused of dousing bishops in caustic liquid. An Orthodox priest facing disciplinary action for drug-related offenses allegedly used caustic liquid to attack bishops from Greece’s Orthodox Church on Wednesday. Authorities stated seven senior members of the church and three others were hospitalized with burns as a result of the attack.
Greece: Priest held for psychiatric exam after acid attack

ATHENS, Greece -- A defrocked Greek Orthodox priest arrested following an acid attack that injured seven senior bishops and three other people was undergoing psychiatric evaluation Thursday before charges were to be considered. The 37-year-old Greek suspect was arrested by a police guard late Wednesday after he allegedly threw acid...
Greek Priest Accused of Drug Trafficking Arrested After Throwing Acid at Bishops’ Faces

A Greek Orthodox priest has been arrested after throwing acid in the faces of seven bishops at a disciplinary hearing. The 36-year-old priest faced expulsion from the church for alleged drug trafficking after being found in possession of 1.8 grams of cocaine. Summoned to a hearing at the Petraki Monastery in Athens, priest Theofylaktos Kombos took a “large bottle of corrosive liquid” with him and attacked the seven bishops hearing his case as well as two lawyers, a guard and a secretary, local reports said. BBC News reported that one of the victims is to receive plastic surgery, and that most of the acid landed on the bishops’ faces.
