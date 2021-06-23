The Queen Can Drive Without A License. Here's Why

If you're a member of the royal family, chances are you're getting around via a plane, train or a Range Rover, according to Town & Country. Queen Elizabeth is usually driven to official events, but she's behind the wheel if she is out of the public eye, per Hello magazine. She is reportedly a fan of Land Rovers and Range Rovers and knows how to handle tough terrain. Plus, the queen reportedly taught her children how to drive on her Balmoral estate.