TPA Model suggests Trae Young has been just fine defensively in the postseason
The postseason is a small sample size, but it separates the men from the boys, and Trae Young has established himself as a superstar. Everybody knows what he brings to the table offensively — nearly 30 points with more than 10 assists — but the Hawks were never going to take the next step as a team if he didn't make a conscious effort to improve defensively. Young's done that, and it's delivered some supreme results for the Hawks in the playoffs.