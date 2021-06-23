Cancel
Public Health

Reuters Events: Death after COVID – What insurers do not know about post-pandemic mortality

By Thomson Reuters
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (Reuters) – Life insurers need to look well beyond COVID-19 deaths to see how the global pandemic is altering the mortality risk of people they cover, a medical insurance expert said on Wednesday. Data show that one in eight Americans who survived being hospitalized for COVID were dead...

Related
Public Health6abc

What should I know about the COVID delta variant?

NEW YORK -- What should I know about the delta variant?. It's a version of the coronavirus that has been found in more than 80 countries since it was first detected in India. It got its name from the World Health Organization, which names notable variants after letters of the Greek alphabet.
Public Healthhngn.com

Heath Ritenour on Succeeding in a Post-Pandemic Insurance Industry

The pandemic has changed the way most industries do business, and the insurance industry is no exception. As the United States slowly gets back to a new normal, we talked with Heath Ritenour, chairman and CEO of Insurance Office of America, about what consumers can expect from their insurance company and producers going forward in this post-pandemic environment. His answers might surprise you.
UEFAWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19: What you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic on 2 July

This daily round-up brings you a selection of the latest news and updates on the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, as well as tips and tools to help you stay informed and protected. Top stories: India COVID-19 death toll passes 400,000; Concern over possible rise in cases from Euro 2020; Dutch study...
CancerNews-Medical.net

Anti-malarial drug shows promise in the battle against COVID-19

In the "war" that the world has been fighting against COVID-19, scientists have been scanning their arsenals of previously used drugs in hopes of finding any that can be used to treat the disease. One of the contenders under scrutiny, an anti-malarial drug called mefloquine shows great promise, according to a new breakthrough study by a team of Japanese scientists, perhaps giving us a better fighting chance.
PharmaceuticalsWorld Economic Forum

These are the ingredients in a COVID-19 vaccine

This is an experimental feature. Some words or names may be mispronounced. Does it sound good? Yes / No. Vaccines are generally made up of seven different ingredients. Their composition and creation is complex and detailed. The world will need billions of COVID-19 vaccine doses. Around the world, there is...
Industrynashvillemedicalnews.com

Vibativ® Effectively Helps Treat Secondary Bacterial Infections In COVID-19 Patients

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CPIX), a specialty pharmaceutical company, today released a series of case reports describing the effectiveness of Vibativ® (telavancin) in treating secondary bacterial infections in COVID-19 patients - particularly those with other significant health problems, such as obesity, diabetes and heart disease. The dossier of patient case...
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Says Watch for These Delayed Side Effects

Since the end of 2020, public health experts and medical professionals have been warning people in the U.S. about the most common COVID vaccine side effects. That way, once they were rolled out widely, none of us would be alarmed about experiencing a fever, headache, fatigue, soreness or redness at the injection site, etc. But some side effects have emerged since then that have caused more concern. In mid-April, for example, use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was paused temporarily amid reports of rare blood clots, some of which were fatal. After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) determined the benefits of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine outweighed the risks, the FDA added a warning to that vaccine about the potential for clotting complications. Now, the two other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S., Pfizer and Moderna, have gotten new warnings, courtesy of the FDA. If you got either of those vaccines, the FDA now says there are three delayed side effects you should look out for.
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

The CDC Says 1 in 10 People Who Got Pfizer or Moderna Made This Mistake

COVID vaccinations have taken off in the U.S. over the last six months. More than 321 million doses have been administered throughout the country—and a majority of those have been the two-dose Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. Over 176 million doses of Pfizer and 132 million doses of Moderna have been given, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Unfortunately, more people getting these two vaccines means that more people are at risk for making a major mistake with their vaccination. The CDC says more than 1 in 10 people who got the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine have missed their second dose, even though both vaccines require two doses for full vaccination.
Public HealthNew York Post

Two Monkeypox cases discovered in UK

While COVID-19 continues to run amok in the United Kingdom, fueled by the new Indian variant, there’s a new threat facing the British: Monkeypox. Two confirmed cases of the extremely communicable West African disease have now been confirmed in the United Kingdom. It was thought to have been introduced in...