Rob Stircula not returning as Benedictine boys basketball coach

Holy Spirit High School is moving on from Jamie Gillespie as head boys’ basketball coach after 15 seasons, the school announced Wednesday. “We would like to thank Coach Gillespie for his many years of dedicated service to Holy Spirit,” athletic director Steve Normane said in a statement. “He touched countless young lives during his tenure and helped shape young men into Strong Spartans. The selflessness and dedication he has exhibited throughout his years in the Spartan Gym are unmatched and his impact will be remembered and felt throughout our school. Coach Gillespie has certainly left Holy Spirit a better place than he found it, and for that the Spartan community is forever grateful.”