'Sexy Beasts' Is Coming To Netflix, And We Have ... Questions

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSometimes, a trailer drops that instantly catches the attention of one's Twitter feed, and I started seeing discussions of Sexy Beasts as soon as Netflix put the spot out there. And that makes sense, since it opens with a scene where a woman wearing a panda head talks to a man made up to look like a bull with Carrot Top's hair.

marketresearchtelecast.com

Netflix launches Sexy Beasts, a new “blind” dating series: disturbing is little

Netflix was born as a visionary video rental company, in the style Blockbuster, at the end of the 90s. However, from one moment to another and with the globalization of the Internet, it began, little by little, to produce its own content. Its formula became a real success and today it is a leader in the streaming market. In fact, it has an infinite catalog with very dissimilar proposals. So much so that his new release called Sexy Beasts has caused talk.
The Dad

Netflix’s “Sexy Beasts” Proves We’re Officially Out of Dating Show Ideas

We have finally run out of dating show ideas. I don’t know, maybe we already had, but the new Netflix dating show seems to take things out of this world. Sometimes literally. “Sexy Beasts”, is a dating show that is “all about personality.” So a single will go on a few blind dates without knowing what they truly look like. Because those blind dates will be wearing movie-level prosthetics and makeup to make them look like…animals.
TV SeriesPolygon

Netflix’s new dating show Sexy Beasts demands contestants’ animal instincts

Netflix, on top of being a home for auteur filmmakers’ passion projects, giant blockbuster anime adaptations, and interactive game-like storytelling, is also a premiere player in the reality TV genre. And in true MTV-of-the-mid-2000s fashion, the streamers’ latest trend is all about dating competitions like Too Hot to Handle and The Circle. Their latest high-concept show promises to somehow out high-concept them all.
TV SeriesGamespot

What's New On Netflix In July 2021? Sexy Beasts, Dynasty Warriors, And More

Netflix is unleashing a slew of new content for July 2021. This includes a whole lot of Netflix Anime selections, the return of I Think You Should Leave, and a very bizarre new dating show. Check out all the new movies, TV shows, and original content coming to the streaming service in July below, along with a few recommendations.
TV SeriesNew Haven Register

Furries React to Netflix's Weird New Dating Show 'Sexy Beasts'

Thanks to the popularity of shows like The Masked Singer and Love Is Blind, there’s been an explosion of content in the genre that can best be summarized as “people hiding their faces and doing things.” The latest entry is Netflix’s Sexy Beasts, a dating show in which the contestants don prosthetics and makeup to conceal their faces, the trailer for which dropped on social media Wednesday:
Whiskey Riff

Netflix Drops Trailer For Ridiculous New Dating Show, ‘Sexy Beasts,’ Because We Thought TV Couldn’t Get Any Dumber

Cue up the George Strait because I hate everything…. Gimmicky dating shows are a dime a dozen but for fuck’s sake, when have we gone too far?. According to Variety, Netflix has signed on for two seasons, TWO SEASONS, of a new show called Sexy Beasts, where contestants will go on a series of blind dates wearing insanely bizarre costumes to take the focus off looks and place it back on personality.
TV SeriesThrillist

Netflix's 'Sexy Beasts' Looks Like the Strangest Dating Show Ever

It's like 'The Masked Singer' meets 'Love Is Blind.'. Let's be real: In the world of dating, as much as people like to tout how they value personality over looks, being physically attracted to somebody does matter to an extent. Of course you want someone who's kind and funny and has the same interests as you, but even those who'd like to claim that they are the least vain among us think about appearance at least a little bit.
TV SeriesDecider

‘Sexy Beasts’ Netflix Trailer Baffles Social Media: “The Furry Agenda Never Sleeps”

Netflix is about to take the basic concept of Love is Blind to absolute nightmarish levels. In their new series, Sexy Beasts, the platform blends a dating reality show with, um, furries. Real-life singles will find love while sporting prosthetics that shield their face — but instead of, say, a masquerade ball, Sexy Beasts outfits the cast in animal costumes. And these aren’t cute costumes: contestants wear shockingly realistic panda, devil, beaver, and dolphin masks, among many others.
TV SeriesVulture

It’s the Fourth Circle of Anthropomorphic Hell in Netflix’s Sexy Beasts Trailer

It took a few years, but Netflix is finally courting that coveted Genesis “Land of Confusion” music-video crowd. In the trailer for its new dating series Sexy Beasts, a show we had zero idea was a thing until this morning, we’re introduced to a series of young, hot singles whose young, hot faces are covered by elaborate masks and prosthetics. But, obviously, everyone knows they’re still hot, even if those panda and dolphin ensembles try to hide it. The premise is to find out if these singles can fall in love based on “personality alone,” which, if Netflix were to repeat itself, actually can happen. We have a feeling the Chewbacca who declares “ass first, personality second” will go far. Sexy Beasts will drop for hate-watching on July 21.
TV Serieswmagazine.com

Eight Unholy Thoughts We Had Watching Netflix's Sexy Beasts Trailer

I consider myself a connoisseur of low-brow reality TV. 90 Day Fiancé and its constellation of spin-offs live in my psyche rent-free, and the abject bleakness of Catfish never ceases to amaze. And yet, nothing could have prepared me for the visceral horror of Netflix’s new show Sexy Beasts, a dating reality series that sounds like The Masked Singer, Love is Blind, and the furries episode of My Strange Addiction were tossed into a blender. Indeed, several hapless singles are forced to conceal their identities with elaborate animal costumes. There’s a panda, a beaver, and what I think is a bottlenose dolphin, along with fictional creatures like a mummy and a devil. The costumed heterosexuals are set up on blind dates at bars filled with paid crisis actors — sorry, I mean actual patrons — and engage in painfully awkward small talk. As some couples ostensibly make true romantic connections, the show attempts to answer that age-old question: can we fall in love without knowing what someone looks like? (The answer is yes, see the first two shows I referenced above.)
Engadget

Netflix’s ‘Sexy Beasts’ puts hot people in furry prosthetics for blind dates

Netflix's latest dating show is like an unholy union of The Masked Singer and Face Off, Syfy's prosthetic competition reality series. Sexy Beasts puts singles together on blind dates — but the twist is they're all wearing serious prosthetics and makeup. What better way to get a real sense of a date's personality, right? Similar to Netflix's other popular reality shows, like The Circle and Love is Blind, Sexy Beasts has an intriguing core concept that's sure to provide plenty of inherent comedy (and drama).
Primetimer

Netflix's Sexy Beasts trailer has viewers feeling like they're high on drugs

The remake of the 2014 BBC dating show, which has participants going on blind dates dressed as animals and mythical creatures through the use of Hollywood movie prosthetics, is freaking people out, with some calling it very disturbing and the most insane dating show they've ever seen. "Is this what it’s like when you do lots of drugs?" tweeted a USA Today reporter.