Athletics' Cole Irvin: Grabs five-inning win

CBS Sports
 13 days ago

Irvin (5-7) allowed four runs (three earned) on seven hits and a walk while striking out four across five innings, earning the win over the Rangers on Tuesday. Irvin was handed a 9-0 lead after the first three innings. He cruised through the first four frames without allowing a run until struggling to get through the fifth. Irvin hit a batter and surrendered a pair of doubles as a part of the four-run inning. The 27-year-old has a 3.98 ERA and a 1.28 WHIP through 86 innings. He doesn't strike out many with just a 6.3 K/9, but he has been a reliable arm in the rotation, averaging just under six innings pitched per start.

