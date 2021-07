Heath entered Thursday's win over the Giants as a defensive replacement in center field. Heath has just one pinch hit at-bat and four appearances as a defensive replacement since being recalled June 23. After Arizona traded Tim Locastro to the Yankees on Thursday, Heath moved up the depth chart and could get the occasional start in center field while Ketel Marte (hamstring) remains sidelined. Pavin Smith is the primary fill-in for Marte, but Locastro made a couple of starts in center this past week, so it's logical Heath could see more opportunities at the dish. Heath is batting .156/.250/.188 over 36 plate appearances for the Diamondbacks.