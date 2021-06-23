Cancel
Michigan electric utility proposes to stop using coal as fuel source by 2025

The Hill
The Hill
 8 days ago
© Getty Images

A Michigan energy company on Wednesday announced its proposal to stop using coal as a fuel source for electricity by 2025.

Consumers Energy’s plan, which would require regulatory approval by Michigan Public Service Commission, would eliminate the fuel source 15 years earlier than anticipated.

The Michigan utility anticipates that customers would save $650 million through 2040.

“We are committed to being a force of change and good stewards of our environment, producing reliable, affordable energy for our customers while caring for our communities during this transition,” Consumers Energy President and CEO Garrick Rochow said in a statement.

Also under the proposal, Consumers Energy would speed up the process of closing three coal-fired units at the Campbell generating complex close to Holland, Mich. Two of the units that can produce more than 600 megawatts of energy, Campbell 1 and 2, would stop being used in 2025, six years ahead of when they're scheduled to retire. Campbell 3, which can generate 840 megawatts, would retire the same year, 15 years ahead of schedule.

The proposal would also retire the Karn 3 and 4 units by 2023, which can make more than 1,100 megawatts and use natural gas and fuel oil. Those two units would stop being used eight years sooner than previously scheduled.

Investing in renewable energy and cutting down on emissions have been a focal point for businesses seeking to tackle climate change. President Biden’s infrastructure plan also addresses aspects of climate change, a requirement that zero carbon sources like solar and wind energy would have to make up a portion of the U.S. electricity pending congressional approval.

