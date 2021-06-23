USDA launches 2021 Agricultural Resource Management survey

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced a top-to-bottom review of the “Product of the USA” (POTUSA) label, which will inform a forthcoming rulemaking on this topic. NCBA has long-advocated for voluntary labels that meet consumer demand and allow producers to distinguish their products in the marketplace, and recently filed a petition with USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (USDA-FSIS) to eliminate the use of POTUSA and other broad U.S. origin labeling claims for beef products. NCBA commends USDA for the prompt action to address industry concerns regarding the misleading nature of this generic label.