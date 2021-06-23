Do the robot: Dextrous Robotics' latest prototype Chopsticks at the plate

Get a gadget that does more with the Elephant Robotics myCobot collaborative robot. Incredibly small and impressively lightweight, this 6-axis robot has a working radius of 280 millimeters. Additionally, it has a payload of 250 grams and repeatability of ±0.5 mm. Furthermore, it weighs only 850 grams and has an arm length of 350 millimeters for a compact yet powerful design. A joint endeavor from Elephant Robotics and M5STACK, this is a great device for productivity. In fact, you can easily customize and personalize it to do what you want. Match it with a variety of different end effectors for different scenarios, and use the multiplatform software depending on your needs. Overall, from scientific research to commercial use and education to smart home needs, the myCobot offers a variety of applications.