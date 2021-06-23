Cancel
Game of Thrones Star Emilia Clarke Makes Peace with Daenerys' Fate

By Tom Chang
bleedingcool.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe downfall of Daenerys Targaryen is arguably the most controversial aspect of HBO's Game of Thrones' final season. Actress Emilia Clarke played the Dragon Queen, who spent the better part of the finale burning King's Landing and its residents to ashes. Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter while promoting her upcoming comic "M.O.M: Mother of Madness", she empathizes with fans about their cognitive dissonance creatively with the series' showrunners but revealed she made peace with it.

