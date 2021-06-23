The Rising Tide of Environmental Justice and Preparing for the Next Wave
Once a topic confined to activism and academia, environmental justice (EJ) has washed over national conversation, and industry is preparing for the next wave. With growing private sector awareness, Fortune 500 companies and their investors are implementing EJ policies, responding to employee demands for EJ in talent recruitment and retention, and even including EJ-based risk assessment in corporate transactional due diligence. Meanwhile, EJ continues to gain momentum in political, legislative and administrative spheres as government agencies incorporate these principles across the regulatory landscape.www.law.com