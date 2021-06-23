Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minnesota State

The Largest Fireworks Show In Minnesota Will Also Feature Live Music

By Dunken
Posted by 
106.9 KROC
106.9 KROC
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Fourth of July is my favorite holiday. The weather is typically really nice and we're pretty fortunate to have a great view of the city's fireworks display. We celebrate each year with a BBQ and blankets or lawn chairs set up in the backyard to enjoy the show. The fireworks last year were the best I've ever seen in this area. If you remember the city of Rochester canceled the 4th of July celebration in 2020 because of COVID, but that didn't stop people from lighting their own, and people went all out. The sky was lit up all night with beautiful fireworks.

kroc.com
Community Policy
View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
106.9 KROC

106.9 KROC

Rochester, MN
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

106.9 KROC plays the best hit music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://kroc.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochester, MN
Rochester, MN
Government
Local
Minnesota Government
State
Minnesota State
City
Duluth, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fireworks Show#Independence Day#Weather#Live Music#Bbq#Covid#Exploreminnesota Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Rochester, MNPosted by
106.9 KROC

Here’s Where to See the Rochesterfest Parade Floats We Missed Last Weekend

The Rochesterfest parade was canceled last weekend due to the potential storms that were popping up on the radar. This is the second year in a row now that we haven't been able to have the Rochesterfest parade. And that means the floats that people worked so hard on didn't get to be put on display... until today! Today in Rochester, Minnesota, you can stop by and check out the great floats we missed out on last weekend.
Posted by
106.9 KROC

MN Forest That Is Completely Untouched Due To A Mapping Error in 1880s

Looking for serene beauty? Check it out! I've found it, and it's completely untouched by people. In the late 1880s, Minnesota was known for one thing: lumber. In fact, Minnesota was one of the largest suppliers of timber in the country. Due to this Minnesota's forests were wiped clean, except for one area that was saved by a mapping error.
Minnesota StatePosted by
106.9 KROC

Spectacular Sunsets Could Soon Be Coming to Southeast Minnesota

We've got a really nice stretch of weather ahead of us as we head into the holiday weekend, and we could also see some extra-spectacular sunsets too-- and here's why. I've always been a fan of our neighbors to the north in Canada. They're polite, they like hockey, and they gave us the Tim Hortons coffee shop franchise. (And, by the way, where did all our Minnesota Tim Hortons location go?)
Minnesota StatePosted by
106.9 KROC

You Can Get Paid to Go to the Minnesota State Fair This Year

The Minnesota State Fair is looking to hire a LOT of employees this year, meaning you could get paid to head to the fair this year!. The Minnesota State Fair has consistently been rated one of the best state fairs in the country (duh, right?) And before the pandemic canceled the 2020 version, the fair had been setting daily attendance records the past few years, as well. So it's not a surprise that keeping the fair itself up and running takes a lot of workers each year.
Rochester, MNPosted by
106.9 KROC

[watch] Amazing Video Captures Massive Cliff Falling into Lake Superior

There's nothing like the power of Mother Nature, especially when her display involves sending part of a massive cliff into the waters of Lake Superior. Which is exactly what happened over the weekend along the shores of Lake Superior at Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore, in Michigan's Upper Penninsula. My family owned a cabin in northern Wisconsin near Boulder Junction when I was a kid, and I think we stopped there one summer. It's a bit of a hike from Rochester, about 7 hours northeast of here, according to Google Maps.
Minnesota StatePosted by
106.9 KROC

Check Out This Minnesota Island Dedicated to Bunnies

Peacebunny Island is the ULTIMATE summer camp, though it's not for kids...In fact, if you're under 14 years old, you're not even allowed to visit the island. Instead, the island is an oasis for bunnies. In 2018, as a teenager, Caleb Smith purchased several islands along the Mississippi River near...
Shakopee, MNPosted by
106.9 KROC

Which 5 Friends Are You Taking to Summer Jam With These Free Tickets?

The countdown to Summer Jam is on and we want to send you and your friends to the show!. Fill out the form at the bottom of this page to win a 6-pack of tickets to Minnesota's premiere music festival right up in Shakopee at Canterbury Park. You and 5 friends will enjoy an insane lineup of talented artists including Carrie Underwood, Zac Brown Band, Lynyrd Skynyrd, and many more.
Steele County, MNPosted by
106.9 KROC

5 New Things at the 2021 Steele County Free Fair

County fairs are a paradox. We want the usual foods, rides, and attractions. Yet we also get excited for the new things that arrive each year. As county fairs resume in 2021, the anticipation might be at a fever's pitch for the annual get-together. The Steele County Free Fair is August 17-22 in Owatonna, where organizers are "Bringing Back the Fun in 2021." Look for dinosaurs, a hit-maker from Nashville, and a nine-foot-tall 'robot/transformer.'
Posted by
106.9 KROC

Two Minnesota Cities Crack Top 10 For Best To Visit During 4th of July

When the 4th of July comes around, there are so many different towns to check out that offer fantastic food, parades, and overall FUN. Harmony hosts their annual 4th of July celebration, Stewartville has Summerfest, and many other towns and cities will be hosting fireworks in celebration of the United States of America's Independence Day.