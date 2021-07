There are few horror fans who have not heard of Salem's Lot, the sleepy little town that Stephen King allowed to be overrun by vampires in his novel of the same name. While there have been a number of versions of the book adapted for screen, with the latest movie version rumored to be looking to stake a claim on Jake Gyllenhaal as its lead, the short story of Jerusalem's Lot is not quite so well known. In the glut of recently announced King projects currently in the offing, one that has slipped under the radar is Chapelwaite, a series based on the short prequel to Salem's Lot, which has finally been given a premiere date of August 22 by EPIX.