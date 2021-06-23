Kia Developing Mid-Engine Coupe-Wants to Dominate the World

It can be easy for car companies to get a little too self-referential, too in thrall to their own history. Remember when Jaguar redesigned the XJ and created a totally new car that looked almost exactly like every other XJ from the prior two decades? Or when Ford kept using stick axles in Mustangs, with a few exceptions, until 2014? BMW tends to go in the opposite direction, periodically trying on new identities to see what fits. Sometimes that works to rare effect—the Bangle-era V-10-powered M5 was both wildly new and wildly excellent—and sometimes not. But legions of Bimmerheads resent the fact that BMW refused to basically just keep building the E46 M3 forever and ever, like Porsche does with the 911 or Volkswagen with the GTI. They made the M3 sedan as big as an E39 M5, and look at the grille. But heartsick afficionados of compact Bavarian straight-six coupes have a new crush, in the form of the 2020 M2 CS. It's like an E46 with an extra 111 horsepower. And it starts at only $84,595.