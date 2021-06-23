Is Harley-Davidson revealing a more powerful Sportster model in July?

Golden PAWS Assistance Dogs swung the first hammers Wednesday to begin the long-awaited renovation project to transform the former Harley-Davidson dealership in Naples into the new home for the local nonprofit organization. The interior and exterior renovation work by PBS Contractors from building plans designed by JMDG Architecture is expected to take nearly a year. Golden Paws is targeted to open next May in the 30,000-square-foot building off Pine Ridge Road. The organization, which provides skilled assistance dogs to combat wounded veterans and children with life-changing disabilities, will be able to house and train up to 40 dogs at a time, doubling its current capacity at their facility on Horseshoe Drive. In addition to other financial commitments already secured, Golden PAWS has received a new $1 million matching gift from local philanthropists Patty and Jay Baker. PAWS’ new state-of-the-art campus will be named Ken & Susan Meyer Center for Golden PAWS Assistance Dogs.