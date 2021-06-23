NASDAQs Make New Closing Highs

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) and Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) are two tech stocks with really high valuations. However, these stocks are likely to grow into these valuations given that their software has become integral to many corporations.It’s been an impressive stretch for the Nasdaq-100 (QQQ), with the index up more than 6% for the month of June, pushing the index to a 12% return year-to-date, after already lapping an incredible 47% return last year. While the index is not yet overbought, as shown below, we continue to have high levels of complacency, and the Nasdaq Composite is now nearing overbought levels. This doesn’t mean that the market can’t go higher from here, but it does suggest elevated risk for starting new positions, with the best course of action being to wait for a dip to add exposure to the market. For investors patient to wait for a dip, two names look to be solid buy-the-dip candidates if we do see some weakness this summer. Both names sport double-digit compound annual EPS growth rates and are leaders in their industry with high double-digit sales growth, making them ideal candidates to put at the top of one’s shopping list.