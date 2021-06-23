Exciting New Retail Store Coming to Texarkana

Work has begun on a new retail store coming to Texarkana soon. The national retail chain Five Below is setting up the business adjacent to Central Mall between Girlie Girl and Ultra near the new Burlington store. With over 1000 stores and still counting, Five Below is one of the fastest-growing retail chains in the country offering top-quality and the latest coolest trendy products for tweens, teens, and more. Every item in the store is between $1-$5 with some items beyond $5.