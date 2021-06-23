Cancel
Marvel Cancels Diamond Orders, Shops Must Reorder On New Terms

By Rich Johnston
bleedingcool.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarvel Comics has cancelled all orders made by comic shops through Diamond on the collections listed below, coming out in October or later. Instead, they must be reordered from Diamond using the new less favourable terms, or through Penguin Random House's possibly less favourable terms. These have been added to this month's Previews – which explains why the collection list is so long in the September solicitations. The shoes have started to drop…

