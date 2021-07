Bereaved relatives and social media users have shared their frustration at moments they missed out on due to Covid guidelines after Matt Hancock admitted breaching social-distancing rules during a clinch with a close adviser. Users told of their experiences of being unable to spend time with loved ones and visit dying relatives while abiding by coronavirus guidelines, as they expressed anger over the health secretary’s actions. And the Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice campaigning group has written to the prime minister, saying the health secretary has “treated bereaved families with contempt” and should be fired. Mr Hancock has accepted he...