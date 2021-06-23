Cancel
Congress & Courts

Colorado Supreme Court blocks animal cruelty measure

By Jody Heemstra
drgnews.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Supreme Court in Colorado blocked a statewide ballot initiative that would have expanded animal cruelty regulations from appearing on the November 2022 ballot. The Supreme Court says the initiative advances two subjects in its language, violating the state’s single-subject requirement for state statutes. Center Square Dot Com says the proposed ballot measure is called Initiative 16 and would impose new restrictions on animal husbandry that required ranchers to wait at least one-quarter of an animal’s life before sending it to slaughter. Ranchers in violation of the measure may have been charged with a crime.

drgnews.com
State
Colorado State
#Colorado Supreme Court#Animal Cruelty#Animal Husbandry#Animals#The Supreme Court#Title Board
