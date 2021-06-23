Cancel
Upcoming September 2021 Marvel Comics revealed

By Newsarama Staff
Marvel's September 2021 solicitations are here. In layman's terms that all the comic books and collections Marvel is publishing in September along with descriptive text and preview cover images. Due to some backroom shenanigans (but it's all good), we're rolling the Marvel solicits out a little differently this month. Over...

Comicsbleedingcool.com

DC Comics Cancels Batman/Superman In September With #22

The post-Future State Infinite Frontier version of Batman/Superman from DC Comics has been a rollercoaster of a comic book, with Gene Luen Yang, Ivan Reis, and Joe Prado telling stories using innovative fashion, such as double spreads with panels as frames in a celluloid film tape, with characters breaking out and crossing from one timestream to another, and a final collision of the two estranged worlds of Batman and Superman across time, space and culture. One day people will look at it as one of superhero comic books finest hours. But right now it seems that people don't want that kind of thing. And DC Comics is bringing the series to an end in September with Batman/Superman #22. Though it appears from the solicitation that Gene Luen Yang, now with Paul Pelletier, are going out the way they came in, with Calendar Man resurrected after his death in Arkham Asylum's A-Day that kicked off Future State and Infinite Frontier, by Mr Mxyzptlk, and giving us some more playful reworking of the comic book form…
Comicsflickeringmyth.com

Comic Book Preview – Marvel’s Gamma Flight #1

From the pages of The Immortal Hulk comes Gamma Flight, a new five-issue miniseries from Marvel Comics launching this Wednesday, and we’ve got the preview of the first issue for you here…. SPINNING OUT OF IMMORTAL HULK, BRUCE BANNER’S GAMMA-POWERED ALLIES GO ON THE RUN! Gamma Flight had one job:...
ComicsPosted by
aiptcomics

Marvel announces Taylor and Coello’s ‘Dark Ages’ for September 2021

Nearly a year ago Marvel Comics teased Dark Ages was a new alternate reality event from Tom Taylor and Iban Coello set for release in September. Then the pandemic happened and everything ground to a halt. Recent tweets from Coello and Taylor have suggested the series was back on and today Marvel has officially re-announced the event. The first issue will be available in comic book shops on September 1st.
SocietyPosted by
aiptcomics

Marvel Comics releases ‘Marvel’s Voices: Pride’ trailer ahead of release

Ahead of its release tomorrow, Marvel Comics has released a Marvel’s Voices: Pride #1 trailer. The anthology one-shot features 12 stories with various Marvel characters. Following in the footsteps of previous Marvel’s Voices series, the comic marks Marvel’s first-ever queer-centered special spotlighting Marvel’s growing tapestry of LGBTQ+ characters. Check out...
MoviesComicBook

Ms. Marvel Set Photos Reveal Best Look at The Marvels Hero Yet

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is headed into some interesting territory in the next few years, including introducing an array of new characters into live action. This includes Ms. Marvel, a Disney+ exclusive series that will tell the origin story of Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani). While we're still a ways out from the series' debut, a new series of set photos provide the best look yet at the titular hero's costume. The photos, which were shared by the Instagram account @onset.unseen, show a better look at Kamala suited up in her Ms. Marvel costume, as she fights surrounded by barricades of extras.
Comicselpasoheraldpost.com

VLog: TNTM’s Troy reviews Marvel Comics Venom #35/200

Knull, the King in Black, has been taken care of and now Venom sits on the spire throne. Venom is able to simultaneously connect to ALL the symbiotes regardless of where they are. Venom is using his powers to do good. Oh, and Flash Thompson is back too!. Publisher Description.
ComicBook

Marvel Reveals New Designs for Carnage-Infested Symbiotes

Marvel brought a thrilling end to its symbiote-infused opus King in Black just a few weeks ago, but there is more symbiote chaos on the horizon, and now we have our real first look at some of what's in store. Following Absolute Carnage and King in Black will be Extreme Carnage, a new event that will bring Carnage back into the fold but also his younger siblings, which include Phage, Scream, Lasher, Riot, and Agony. It will also include another symbiote yet to be revealed, though that could end up being the new Venom or perhaps Flash Thompson. We'll have to wait and see on those, but we did get new designs for the book from artist David Nakayama, and you can definitely see the Carnage-influences across all four of them.
Moviesepicstream.com

Marvel Makes Controversial Iron Man 3 Character Canon to the Comics

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. By no means was Iron Man 3 a horrible film but it sure has a lot of Marvel Cinematic Universe fans divided. The 2013 superhero flick had a lot of controversial moments and creative decisions that ultimately didn't contribute to shaping up the franchise's future. For starters, it had a confusing origin story for the Mandarin, arguably one of Iron Man's biggest foes who was first introduced as a devious leader of a terrorist group and later "revealed" to be Aldrich Killian during the climactic moments of the film.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Wakanda, Wiccan And Hulkling Join Marvel Comics' Last Annihilation

The Last Annhiliation event from the Guardians Of The Galaxy side of Marvel Comics concludes in September and, courtesy of Marvel's September 2021 solicitations, we learn that it will have two one-shots, The Last Annihilation: Wakanda by Evan Narcisse and German Peralta, and The Last Annihilation: Wiccan And Hulking by Anthony Olivera and Jan Bazaldua before concluding in Guardians Of The Galaxy #18 by Al Ewing and Juan Frigeri. Evan Narcisse is a journalist who has previously written Rise Of The Black Panther for Marvel.
Entertainmentbleedingcool.com

Full Dark Horse Comics Solicits & Solicitations For September 2021

Jeff Lemire dominates Dark Horse Comics September 2021 solicits and solicitations with four Black Hammer titles and the launch of Mazebook… as well as more from Mike Mignola, Neil Gaiman, Evan Dorkin, and the new Marc Guggenheim/Eduardo Ferigato series Last Flight Out. Apex Legends: Overtime #4 (of 4) Jesse Stern...