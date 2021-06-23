‘Leave Acrello alone’: Who is TikTok’s Acrello and why should we leave him alone?

Do you ever feel a little lonely? Even when there are other people around?. Just about every day of our lives is filled with people and most of us spend precious little time all by ourselves. Still, deep within us, perhaps just beyond or beneath the edge of our normal conscious thought there is the undeniable reality that ultimately each of us is all alone. No matter how close we are to family and friends, no one else can truly be “in our skin” so to speak.