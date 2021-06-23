‘Leave Acrello alone’: Who is TikTok’s Acrello and why should we leave him alone?
Amongst the nonsensical slang and weird PFPs abundant in TikTok comments sections, there is one strange new saying that seems to have emerged from nowhere – “leave Acrello alone”. Seriously, often the video will be something completely non-related to this mythical Acrello, but you head to the comments and sure enough, people are telling us to leave Acrello alone. Clicking on his profile makes nothing easier, showing only that he is a popular TikToker that has a private account.thetab.com