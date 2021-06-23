10 Marvel And DC Superhero Fight Scenes That FAILED To Do The Comics Justice

For Han Solo, there’s no escape from the past. Good or bad. Boba Fett has lost his prize — Solo, frozen in carbonite — and is determined to recover his rightful bounty. But as we’ve learned in Marvel’s War of the Bounty Hunters crossover, this was no simple theft; indeed, there are much larger and personal players involved. More will be revealed as the story continues in Marvel’s September 2021 Star Wars comics, and StarWars.com has your first look at covers and plot details for Star Wars: War of the Bounty Hunters #4, Star Wars: War of the Bounty Hunters – Boushh #1, Star Wars #17, Star Wars: Doctor Aphra #14, Star Wars: Bounty Hunters #16, and Star Wars: Darth Vader #16, as well as Star Wars: The High Republic #9, set during the prime of the Jedi Order.