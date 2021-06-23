Cancel
Portland, OR

Conservation groups publish guides to overhaul state management of wolves

Nature in the News
Nature in the News
 8 days ago

(Morris MacMatzen/Getty Images)

By Sanchali Singh

(PORTLAND, Ore.) A number of conservation and environmental groups released new planning guides and resources to help state governments better manage gray wolves and shift agencies away from traditional and outdated practices that largely focus on killing the species.

Gray wolves, an already threatened species due to their hunted population, have been facing reduced protections over the past years.

The Trump administration last year stripped the lupine of federal protections after it delisted the species from the Engendered Species Act. Not long after the decision was finalized on Jan. 4, Wisconsin hunters in March killed at least 216 wolves in less than 60 hours.

In a statement, the groups said the hunt from this past winter killed at least 20% of the state’s entire wolf population. To make matters worse, this hunt took place during the species’ breeding season according to the Center for Biological Diversity, WildEarth Guardians, Humane Society of the United States, Endangered Species Coalition and National Wolfwatcher Coalition.

The groups added that hunting data in Wisconsin, and other states, is dated, as the state uses a state wolf management plan first created in 1999.

The organization said that “flawed state management has resulted in deadly consequences for wolves” and cited how some management plans “don’t reflect the most recent developments in science and best practices for wolf management.”

“These plans may contain limits on wolf population size and range that science indicates are far below what is necessary for a recovered wolf population,” the statement said.

To combat ill-advised management plans, the organizations created a compilation of practices and policies for wolf conservation and stewardship that are “based on best science, democratic processes and inclusivity and ethics.”

The groups published individual guides for both advocates and agencies that provide specific information for each type of professional organization.

“New wolf plans informed by science and ethics are needed now more than ever, as the disastrous winter wolf hunt in Wisconsin showed,” said Amaroq Weiss, senior West Coast wolf advocate at the Center for Biological Diversity. “With these planning guides and resources, which give new tools to people trying to help secure a future for wolves, we’re hoping to chart a more hopeful course in states’ stewardship of these beloved animals.”

Both guides emphasize “coexistence with wolves” and ask state wildlife agencies to adhere to the following key principles:

  • Acknowledge the intrinsic value of wolves;
  • Follow the best available science;
  • Respect Tribal treaty rights and cultural ties to wolves;
  • Uphold democratic processes for public involvement in wolf planning and stewardship;
  • Address livestock-wolf conflicts through proactive, nonlethal measures;
  • Prohibit recreational wolf-hunting and trapping;
  • Consider the ethical implications of any action affecting wolf individuals or families, including research and handling of wolves; and
  • Emphasize collaboration among agencies to secure funding for wolf conservation and public education.

Multiple organizations contributed to the research and recommendations listed in the guides and included critiques from a broad array of scientists, ethicists, retired and current agency professionals, Tribal biologists and representatives and academic experts.

The guides may be updated as they are “open to ongoing input, on-the-ground experiences and newly published relevant literature.”

Nature in the News

Nature in the News

The environment and climate are changing all the time, affecting communities of all sizes around the world and plants and animals everywhere. Sometimes those changes are natural and sometimes companies and governments are involved, but all affect how you interact with your world. Catch up on the impact of all the latest climate and environmental news here.

