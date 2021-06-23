Cancel
Combining three techniques boosts brain-imaging precision

By University of Illinois
ScienceBlog.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResearchers report that they have developed a method to combine three brain-imaging techniques to more precisely capture the timing and location of brain responses to a stimulus. Their study is the first to combine the three widely used technologies for simultaneous imaging of brain activity. The work is reported in the journal Human Brain Mapping.

