Unbeatable Burgum To Face Recall? What Say You North Dakota?

Reyna Bergstrom ’18 won the title of Miss North Dakota at the competition in Williston, N.D., in June and will head to the 100th Miss America Pageant in December. But this isn’t Bergstrom’s first trip to the competition. She was runner-up in 2019 and second runner-up in 2015 and 2016. She became involved during her first year at Concordia after a friend recommended that she compete in a local competition to earn scholarships. The Miss America Organization is the nation’s largest provider of scholarship assistance to young women and Bergstrom said the scholarships are what drew her in. Women between the ages of 18 and 25 are eligible to compete in any local competition, whether she is a resident in the state or attending school in the state. If she wins a title, she can move on to the state competition.