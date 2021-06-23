Cancel
Politics

Unbeatable Burgum To Face Recall? What Say You North Dakota?

By Scott McGowan
96-5 The Fox
96-5 The Fox
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The petition for recall is primarily sponsored by a Republican Doug whupped in the last election. He's now asking thousands of North Dakotans to join him in storming the governor's mansion. Not literally, c'mon what is this Washington DC?. Let's once again get familiar with Michael Coachman. He hails from...

96-5 The Fox

96-5 The Fox

Mandan, ND
96.5 The Fox plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bismarck, North Dakota.

State
North Dakota State
Politics
PoliticsINFORUM

North Dakota conservatives aim to put term limits on ballot in 2022

BISMARCK — A group of conservative activists and lawmakers has set its sights on cementing term limits for North Dakota legislators and governors in the state Constitution. A 42-member sponsoring committee led by District 38 GOP Chairman Jared Hendrix, of Minot, submitted a petition to Secretary of State Al Jaeger on Thursday, July 1, detailing a proposal for a constitutional amendment that would cap the governor and legislators at eight years of service, though lawmakers could serve up to eight years each in the House of Representatives and the Senate.
Bismarck, NDMinot Daily News

Failed candidate for governor leads effort to recall Burgum

BISMARCK (AP) — A frequent North Dakota political candidate is leading an effort to recall Republican Gov. Doug Burgum and Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford. Michael Coachman, who last year received just 10% of the vote in the GOP primary for governor, is alleging “contempt of the voters” and negligence by Burgum.
Bismarck, ND740thefan.com

Past candidate seeks to recall Gov. Burgum, Lt. Gov. Sanford

BISMARCK – A frequent North Dakota political candidate is leading an attempt to recall Gov. Doug Burgum and Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford. Michael Coachman, who last year received just 10% of the vote in the Republican primary for governor, is alleging “contempt of the voters” and negligence by Burgum. Sec....
PoliticsBillings Gazette

Effort seeks to recall North Dakota governor, lieutenant governor

BISMARCK, N.D. — A frequent North Dakota statewide candidate is leading an effort to try to recall Gov. Doug Burgum and Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford. Secretary of State Al Jaeger on Wednesday approved petitions submitted by Michael Coachman, of Larimore. Coachman and four others on the sponsoring committee have one year to collect 89,464 signatures to prompt a recall election.
Bismarck, NDnewsdakota.com

Efforts Underway to Recall Burgum & Sanford

BISMARCK, N.D. (Prairie Public News) – An effort is underway to recall Gov. Doug Burgum and Lt. Gov Brent Sanford. The sponsoring committee is chaired by Michael Coachman of Larimore, who unsuccessfully ran for the GOP nomination for Governor in the past. The petition says the two officials are being...
Bismarck, NDAM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Shakeup Takes Place Atop the North Dakota GOP

(Bismarck, ND) -- Some big changes, namely one, coming to the North Dakota GOP Tuesday. During their annual party meeting in Medora, Chairman Rick Berg announced he has stepped down from his position. “The last three years working for the NDGOP have been in equal parts exciting, difficult, rewarding, and...
Politicsmidfloridanewspapers.com

North Dakota redistricting committee sets first meeting

The Republican-led committee that will draw the boundaries of North Dakota’s new legislative districts has scheduled its first meeting later this summer at the state Capitol. The Aug. 26 meeting will be followed by at least six others statewide to gather input on a new legislative map that will influence...
Public Healthtribuneledgernews.com

North Dakota Receives $5.9 Million for COVID Response

North Dakota– U.S. Senator Kevin Cramer (R-ND) announced the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) awarded $5,935,883.42 to the North Dakota Department of Health (NDDOH). The funds come from through the Disaster Relief Fund as authorized under the Stafford Act and will go toward helping...
California StateThe Dickinson Press

Port: California cancels North Dakota over ... free speech?

MINOT, N.D. — We shouldn't take California's travel ban very seriously. North Dakota was recently added to that state's naughty list, meaning state employees are restricted in their ability to travel here, and the real-world impact will be pretty much nothing. The people implementing this policy don't even take it that seriously, as evidenced by a recent Associated Press report: "[Attorney General Rob] Bonta did not have information about how many state agencies have stopped sending state employees to the states on the list or the financial impact of California’s travel ban on those states."
AgricultureINFORUM

North Dakota collecting unused pesticides throughout July

BISMARCK — Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring has announced farmers, ranchers, pesticide dealers and applicators, government agencies and homeowners can bring any unusable pesticides to one of the 12 Project Safe Send collections in July. The program accepts old, unusable or banned pesticides, including herbicides, insecticides, rodenticides and fungicides. Project Safe...
POTUSAxios

Gavin Newsom to face recall election

Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) will face a recall election later this year, California's Secretary of State confirmed Wednesday. Why it matters: This will be the second time in California's history that a gubernatorial recall campaign has succeeded in getting on the ballot, out of a total of 55 attempts, per Bloomberg.
Bowman County, NDINFORUM

North Dakota reports brine spill in Bowman County

BISMARCK — The North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality reported Tuesday, June 22, that an estimated 23,100 gallons of produced water spilled from a pipeline in Bowman County, which lies in the southwestern corner of North Dakota. Produced water, or brine, is a mixture of saltwater, oil and sometimes, drilling...
Bismarck, NDBismarck Tribune

Speaking out: Racism in North Dakota

I had an email exchange in 2017 with a weekly newspaper publisher regarding the Dakota Access Pipeline. I suggested racism was at work in the state’s response to that protest. Colonizers took the land from its residents by military force and claimed it as theirs. The justification for that theft...
Williston, NDconcordiacollege.edu

Alumna Crowned Miss North Dakota

Reyna Bergstrom ’18 won the title of Miss North Dakota at the competition in Williston, N.D., in June and will head to the 100th Miss America Pageant in December. But this isn’t Bergstrom’s first trip to the competition. She was runner-up in 2019 and second runner-up in 2015 and 2016. She became involved during her first year at Concordia after a friend recommended that she compete in a local competition to earn scholarships. The Miss America Organization is the nation’s largest provider of scholarship assistance to young women and Bergstrom said the scholarships are what drew her in. Women between the ages of 18 and 25 are eligible to compete in any local competition, whether she is a resident in the state or attending school in the state. If she wins a title, she can move on to the state competition.
Georgia StatePosted by
Fox News

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp: “This Bill Does Not Suppress”

This week, Speaker Nancy Pelosi pressed ahead with a select committee after legislation establishing a bipartisan, independent panel made up of experts outside Congress to further investigate the events that unfolded on January 6th at the Capitol. Fox News Congressional Correspondent, Chad Pergram, explains what to expect from the latest investigation into the insurrection.
Maricopa County, AZamericanpeoplenews.com

Maricopa County Supervisor Steve Gallardo Knows What Is Coming

The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors is completely losing it along with the rest of those involved in THE BIG LIE in Arizona!. Chairman Jack Sellers recently released a statement where he told the Arizona Senate to be ready for them to fight the results. He understands exactly what is coming.
Missouri Statenorthwestmoinfo.com

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt has Asked the U.S. Supreme Court to Rule on the State’s Eight-week Abortion Ban

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to rule on the state’s eight-week abortion ban. The Republican-controlled state Legislature passed the bill in 2019 that would criminalize doctors for providing abortions to mothers who are eight weeks pregnant or further along. The legislation does not have exceptions for rape or incest victims.