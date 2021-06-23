Cancel
How Invention Education Brings Creativity Back Into The Classroom

By Stephen Key
We’ve known for decades that creativity is innate. When researchers George Land and Beth Jarman tested preschool age children for creativity in the 1960s, 98 percent scored at the genius level. By high school, the same group of children tested at 12 percent. The question of what is happening in our school systems to make us less creative is incredibly important, because creativity is at the root of problem-solving, and there is no shortage of problems in need of solutions today.

