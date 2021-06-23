People on the Move
Ramsey March, a Partner at Stream, is responsible for the company’s office & mixed-use development activities. Ramsey led the transformative $140 million redevelopment of Trammell Crow Center, which delivered in 2019 & earned Dallas Business Journal’s Redevelopment of the Year award. Active projects in development by Ramsey’s team include The Quad, a 350,000 SF speculative office & retail project and an 85,000 SF build-to-suit for the American Board of Obstetrics & Gynecology, both in Uptown.www.bizjournals.com