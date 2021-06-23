People on the Move

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleRamsey March, a Partner at Stream, is responsible for the company’s office & mixed-use development activities. Ramsey led the transformative $140 million redevelopment of Trammell Crow Center, which delivered in 2019 & earned Dallas Business Journal’s Redevelopment of the Year award. Active projects in development by Ramsey’s team include The Quad, a 350,000 SF speculative office & retail project and an 85,000 SF build-to-suit for the American Board of Obstetrics & Gynecology, both in Uptown.

Businessbizjournals

Geekdom pushing beyond coworking space

Geekdom LC is moving beyond being a coworking space, two of its chief executives told the Business Journal. "I think something that we really established this half [of 2021] is that we're not in the coworking industry as much as we thought, we are in the startup incubation and acceleration industry," Phillip Hernandez, the organization's chief operations officer, said.
Businessbizjournals

Parexel expects growth, jobs for Triangle after $8.5 billion acquisition

One of the Triangle's major clinical research organizations announced last week that it was changing private equity partners for its next level growth in a deal that worth $8.5 billion. Peyton Howell, Parexel's chief commercial and strategy officer, said Pamplona Capital Management, which took the formerly public company private in...
Businessbizjournals

Mary-Kate Foley

Vice President of Global User Experience Design (UXD) at LogMeIn Inc. Mary-Kate Foley joins LogMeIn as the new Vice President of Global User Experience Design (UXD). In her new role, Mary-Kate will be instrumental in defining & driving the future of LogMeIn’s products from a design perspective, as she leads & grows a multi-disciplined team. Mary-Kate is a transformational leader with 20+ years of experience delivering dramatic improvements to UXD at companies across various industries, including VMWare Carbon Black and Athena Health.
Businessbizjournals

Chris Perrotti

LogMeIn's former Chief of Staff, Chris Perrotti, will serve as the company's first ever Vice President, Digital Workplace, leading a newly created team. The team will focus on creating an equitable and engaging hybrid working experience at LogMeIn, which has committed to maintaining a remote-centric workforce where employees will be empowered to continue working remotely outside of the traditional office environment. Its mission will be to define the Future of Work at LogMeIn.
Missouri Statebizjournals

Aerosol product maker PLZ buys Missouri lubricant company

PLZ Aeroscience, a maker of aerosol and liquid products, said it's purchased Clinton, Missouri-based Champion Brands, which makes lubricants used in the automotive and industrial industries, for an undisclosed price. Downers Grove, Illinois-based PLZ said Champion makes more than 300 fluids and performance products, including brake fluid, fuel treatments, semi-synthetic...
Economybizjournals

Buff City Soap to open at the Boulevard consumer square

A Dallas-based soap business plans to open a local franchise at The Boulevard. Buff City Soap, a homemade, plant-based soap products company founded in 2013, is coming soon to the former Babies ‘R Us building at 1579 Niagara Falls Blvd., part of The Boulevard, according to a sign up at the site.
Real Estatebizjournals

East Boston housing development to include 426 units

In the past few years, much of East Boston’s new residential construction has taken advantage of skyline views across the harbor. Now, a proposed housing development would move that new growth inland to Route 1A a block from Santarpio’s Pizza.
NBAbizjournals

AT&T out as Spurs owner; company mum on arena naming rights deal

AT&T Inc. has sold its minority ownership stake in the San Antonio Spurs, the Dallas-based telecommunications giant confirmed. It’s less clear what will become of the Spurs’ naming rights agreement with the company for AT&T Center. “This sale is a result of the ongoing strategic review of our balance sheet...
Energy Industrybizjournals

Generac expands solar energy offerings with acquisition

Generac Holdings Inc., the Waukesha-based parent of generator manufacturer Generac Power Systems, said Tuesday that it has purchased Chilicon Power LLC, a designer and provider of grid-interactive microinverter and monitoring solutions for the solar market. The deal is expected to expand Generac's foray in the residential energy technology market and...
Financial Reportsbizjournals

Triangle insiders racked up millions in June

Boosted by the the $12 billion buyout of contract research giant PRA Health Sciences, executives at public companies in the Triangle scored more than $113 million in insider stock sales for the month of June. It’s the biggest month yet in terms of insider stock sales, which also include share...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

144,299 Shares in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Bought by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 144,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,134,000. FIL Ltd owned approximately 0.34% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide at the end of the most recent quarter.
Internetbizjournals

Launching an e-commerce site? 10 essential elements it needs to succeed

Business Journals Leadership Trust is an invite-only network of influential business leaders, executives and entrepreneurs in your community. Amid the pandemic and its associated shutdowns and social distancing orders, many businesses turned to e-commerce to sustain their revenue streams in 2020. Consumers quickly came to rely on the convenience, physical safety and ease of online shopping. Now, it seems that the e-commerce movement is here to stay, even in the post-pandemic world. Therefore, business leaders must ensure their new online stores are set up for long-term success.

