Fiserv Inc (FISV) Announces Financial Institutions Can Now Provide Consumers Easy Access to Bitcoin via Fiserv and NYDIG
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Financial institutions of all sizes now can enable consumers to buy, sell and hold bitcoin through their bank accounts via an integration between Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV), a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology solutions, and NYDIG, a leading bitcoin technology and financial services company. This will enable banks and credit unions to meet growing mainstream interest in bitcoin, retain and grow their customer base, and increase non-interest income opportunities.www.streetinsider.com