Adam G. Saxton
Adam G. Saxton is co-CEO of The Saxton Group, a family business recognized as one of the largest McAlister’s Deli franchisees in the US. Adam, an expert in the fast-casual space, established a 100% promote from within culture and currently oversees 3,500 employees. Under his direction, the company developed over 1/3 of its restaurants in DFW, exceeding its competitors. Adam serves as President of the McAlister’s Deli Franchise Advisory Council, working with senior leadership on brand initiatives.www.bizjournals.com