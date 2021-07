Our Louisiana State Police will be out and about and very visible throughout the state this 4th of July weekend. Naturally, this is the case generally during any Holiday week or weekend. This one in particular, though, is shaping up to be a big one. This is our largest holiday since COVID-19 restrictions were lifted a few months ago. Obviously, no state celebrates harder than Louisiana, and by all accounts this 4th of July is shaping up to be one of our biggest ever.