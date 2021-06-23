Mayday Parade Release New Single And Video For “Kids Of Summer”

Vancouver musician Larissa Tandy discovered that songwriting inspiration can come from the most unexpected places when she was writing her new single “Drive”. “I wrote “Drive” in East Nashville with my friend, Texan songwriter Van Darien. Another friend had set us up to write together, and this was the first day we met. I sat in Van’s living room tuning my guitar, and she brought me an iced coffee to which she had added coconut flavoured La Croix. I was so confused and fascinated by it, I was taken with it! The moment felt almost psychedelic. And when my mind finally came back to the room we were sitting in, Van was playing a C chord and singing the word ‘drive’ over it. I asked her, ‘where is she driving?’ and the song started to unfold. While we were writing it, I was imagining Roy Orbison singing it, because I love him and I’m always trying to write for the way he sings.”