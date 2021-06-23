Cancel
Mayday Parade Release New Single And Video For “Kids Of Summer”

By Jason McMahon
substreammagazine.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of Substream’s favorites, Mayday Parade, has released their latest single and video for “Kids Of Summer” via Rise Records. “’Kids Of Summer’ is about one of the greatest moments in our band’s career which was touring numerous times on the Vans Warped Tour,” drummer Jake Bundrick shares about the new song. “Not only has that summer tour helped our band find an identity over the years, but it’s also helped us find our own selves in ways. We also know fans of ours and of the tour itself feel the same way, so we wanted to capture all of that in a summer anthem.”

