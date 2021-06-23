Don’t Be Fooled By Door-To-Door Scammers In Bismarck

Both Bismarck and Mandan offer plenty of fun activities all throughout the year. But when it comes to July 4th, the fun begins "Where the West Begins", and that's Mandan, North Dakota. Seriously, Mandan laid claim to celebrating the 4th of July starting way back in 1879 with a baseball game and pony races. That was 10 years BEFORE North Dakota even became a state! The ponies turned out to be a little less than exciting, so bronc riding came around in 1882. Now here we are celebrating the 142nd anniversary of the oldest rodeo in the world! Over 3 days July 2-4, more than 500 cowboys and cowgirls will compete for cash while revelers compete for parking spots.