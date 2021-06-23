Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bismarck, ND

Don’t Be Fooled By Door-To-Door Scammers In Bismarck

By Bromo
Posted by 
96-5 The Fox
96-5 The Fox
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Never ceases to amaze me of all the potential scam artists out there. They seem to attack everywhere, through your personal e-mails, phone calls, and now they are leaving notes on your door here in Bismarck. Anyway humanly possible these thieves attempt to gather your information, they certainly will try. According to the Bismarck Tribune "City officials are cautioning Bismarck residents to be on the lookout for notes on their doors stating house numbers will be painted on curbs in exchange for a $20 fee"

965thefox.com
Community Policy
96-5 The Fox

96-5 The Fox

Mandan, ND
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
258K+
Views
ABOUT

96.5 The Fox plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bismarck, North Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://965thefox.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bismarck, ND
Government
Bismarck, ND
Crime & Safety
City
Bismarck, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Door To Door#Scammers#The Bismarck Tribune#Bismarck Tribune
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Mandan, NDPosted by
96-5 The Fox

Going To Mandan On July 4th? Survive Thanks To These Traffic Tips.

Both Bismarck and Mandan offer plenty of fun activities all throughout the year. But when it comes to July 4th, the fun begins "Where the West Begins", and that's Mandan, North Dakota. Seriously, Mandan laid claim to celebrating the 4th of July starting way back in 1879 with a baseball game and pony races. That was 10 years BEFORE North Dakota even became a state! The ponies turned out to be a little less than exciting, so bronc riding came around in 1882. Now here we are celebrating the 142nd anniversary of the oldest rodeo in the world! Over 3 days July 2-4, more than 500 cowboys and cowgirls will compete for cash while revelers compete for parking spots.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
96-5 The Fox

Days After Wedding, North Dakota Military Veteran Was Murdered by Ex

Star Tribune (Minnesota) reports that this past Friday, a woman named Lauri Deatherage's life was taken when her ex-husband allegedly shot her in her home. After she was murdered, there was a 10-hour standoff between the alleged assailant and the police. This tragedy happened less than a week after Lauri had gotten married and was making plans to move to Arkansas with her new husband.
Mandan, NDPosted by
96-5 The Fox

Has Mandan’s Fort Lincoln Trolley Made It’s Last Whistlestop?

"Everything dies, baby that's a fact. Maybe, everything that dies, one day comes back." B. Springsteen. It's a line out of the Bruce Springsteen song "Atlantic City" and from the very first time I heard the song, the lyric has always stuck with me. I'm sure I say it or think it every couple of weeks. Things can't be made to last forever, time conquers all. I just discovered yesterday, that time has indeed caught up to the Fort Lincoln Trolley. I arrived in Mandan in 2001 and assumed the Fort Lincoln Trolley had been there for y'know...forever.
Burleigh County, NDPosted by
96-5 The Fox

Fireworks In Burleigh County Go Up In Smoke (Morton Too)

It's going to be a quiet 4th of July. Burleigh County has banned the use of fireworks anywhere in the county until further notice. According to an email obtained from Mary Senger, Burleigh County Emergency Manager, effective immediately, Burleigh County has banned the discharge of fireworks within Burleigh County regardless of the North Dakota Fire Danger Index.
Bismarck, NDPosted by
96-5 The Fox

Hit And Run (VIDEO) Of Teens Car In Bismarck. Do You Know This Dodge?

People suck. Check out this video of a hit and run in broad daylight. Right outside the owners home. At approximately 5:48 pm yesterday a red Dodge pickup truck pulled a "hit and run" on Essex Loop in Bismarck. The truck even drove into the owners driveway and backed right into their teens car parked outside the street and drove off. Here's the video.
Mandan, NDPosted by
96-5 The Fox

BisMan Police Warn Residents: Thieves Targeting This On Your Car

According to Lori Flaten, Deputy Chief with the Mandan Police, we have growing problem with thieves in the Bismarck Mandan area. They're going after your car and specifically your catalytic converter. Why your catalytic converter? Because they contain precious metals, like platinum, palladium or rhodium, which are valuable to metal dealers. They can sell them to scrap yards for up $200 dollars. This is according to an article on Allstate.
Mandan, NDPosted by
96-5 The Fox

Mandan Bans Fireworks Due To Drought.

We all thought that last little shot of rain was going to be maybe be enough...Look the streets of Williston are flooding!. Fireworks fans, it's not the same. We got some rain in Mandan/Bismarck, but not enough apparently to sway to good conscious of the Mandan City Commission in determining that conditions-as-they-stand-today, are not friendly enough for an all-out Mandan fireworks assault. I lived in Mandan for years, I know how the week before the 4th is- it's like personally storming the beach in the open of the movie "Saving Private Ryan".