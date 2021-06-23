Don’t Be Fooled By Door-To-Door Scammers In Bismarck
Never ceases to amaze me of all the potential scam artists out there. They seem to attack everywhere, through your personal e-mails, phone calls, and now they are leaving notes on your door here in Bismarck. Anyway humanly possible these thieves attempt to gather your information, they certainly will try. According to the Bismarck Tribune "City officials are cautioning Bismarck residents to be on the lookout for notes on their doors stating house numbers will be painted on curbs in exchange for a $20 fee"965thefox.com