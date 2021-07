The biggest fireworks show of the season might be taking place at the Tea City Council meeting tonight (June 28). Recently, the city of Tea announced that they have banned the use of fireworks within city limits. The decision was made in conjunction with Lincoln County's burn ban and the dry conditions around the area. With the decision, the city council also elected to allow the mayor to reverse the ban if the city received adequate rainfall prior to the 4th of July according to Tea Weekly.