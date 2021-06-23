Cancel
New center for AI, machine-learning research dedicated at IU Bloomington

By For Immediate Release
iu.edu
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBLOOMINGTON, Ind. -- Artificial Intelligence is changing technology and the world, and Indiana University has long led the way in this critical area. Now, AI at IU has a home. IU President Michael A. McRobbie dedicated the $35 million Luddy Center for Artificial Intelligence, a 58,000-square-foot facility that will serve as the hub for multidisciplinary research in advanced AI and machine-learning applications, during a ceremony June 23 at Luddy Hall.

news.iu.edu
