Bloomington, IN

Flood damages Bloomington Fire Department Headquarters

 13 days ago

BLOOMINGTON- Bloomington’s downtown fire station will be closed for an unknown period of time, with personnel and apparatus reassigned to the other four city fire stations. During the extreme weather event of the past weekend, the Bloomington Fire Department headquarters facility, also known as Station 1, suffered severe flooding. Damage is still being assessed, but most significantly, flooding that filled the entire basement and part of the first floor degraded the building’s communication system and electrical system, including controls for the backup generator for the facility, making the structure uninhabitable.

