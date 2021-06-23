THAT’S A WRAP! ‘Letterkenny’ Cast Finishes Filming Season 10 & 11

By the time the first season of AMC's The Walking Dead: World Beyond wrapped, Elizabeth (Julia Ormond), Huck (Annet Mahendru), and Hope (Alexa Mansour) were heading out on CRM black helicopter to head deeper into the heart of darkness known as CRM. Meanwhile, Iris (Aliyah Royale), Felix (Nico Tortorella), Elton (Nicolas Cantu), Silas (Hal Cumpston), Percy (Ted Sutherland), and Will (Jelani Alladin) were literally left on the outside, looking in… which may not be a bad position for them to be in considering what viewers have seen from inside one of the CRM facilities. For a two-season spinoff heading into its final season, that's a pretty good cliffhanger to leave the viewers to speculate over before the second season- which appears to be wrapping up its production. In the following posts, the cast shares their respective posts marking their respective filming wrap- kicking off with Alexa Mansour (Hope) thanking showrunner Matt Negrete, The Walking Dead CCO Scott M. Gimple, the TWD: World Beyond team, and AMC's main franchise for giving her the opportunity to play Hope (with Negrete responding):