THAT’S A WRAP! ‘Letterkenny’ Cast Finishes Filming Season 10 & 11

 8 days ago
Big news for Letterkenny fans as the cast confirms they’ve wrapped up filming for Season 10 and 11. The cast members spent the last few weeks working hard on the Hulu Original. Subscribers know Season 9 was the last to drop into the Hulu library. But, now we can rejoice knowing two additional seasons are on the way. If Hulu keeps to its typical release schedule, subscribers can expect a Season to drop in Christmas of 2021.

