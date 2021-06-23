Leaks suggest Battlefield 2042’s mystery game mode is a sandbox with remastered maps

Battlefield 2042 will have some of the largest multiplayer maps ever to grace the franchise and they are all part of a new map-design philosophy. While speaking during an extended Xbox Games Showcase (via MP1st) last week, design director Daniel Berlin stated that scale (or the size of the map) was not the only factor developer DICE considered for designing the new Battlefield 2042 maps. DICE had to make sure that players still found plenty of action regardless of whether they are fighting on the edge of a map or in the center.