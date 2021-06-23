Cancel
Leaks suggest Battlefield 2042’s mystery game mode is a sandbox with remastered maps

By Michael Feghali
pcinvasion.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile EA revealed the All-out Warfare and Hazard Zone modes at E3 2021, there was little mention of the third game mode, simply listed as “redacted.” Recently, new information has come to light about this secret game mode thanks to a trusted Battlefield leaker. Tom Henderson, who also happened to leak Battlefield 2042’s name, believes that the mystery game mode will be a sandbox that includes remastered maps from older Battlefield games.

